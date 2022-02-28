Servotech & JSG join hands in formal Association to Achieve big in the EV Space

Servotch and JSG both, the companies have joined hands to take a giant leap in the EV business and they have contributed significantly towards the nation's progression towards the EV revolution, Servotech Power Systems, they are leading manufacturer of EV chargers, Solar Products, LEDs, Oxygen Concentrators and UV-C disinfection devices, associates having JSG group, they are renowned entity, which are engaged in manufacturing with JSG group, a renowned entity, which engaged in the manufacturing of the superior grade automotive accessories as well as component.



With the agreement on standard practices as well as key decisions on varied fronts during the high-level talks between SErvotech and JSG, the companies have made a formal association. They have been pioneer in the integration of the cutting-edge technology and modern age innovations for developing varied advanced solutions.

SErvotech through this strategic alliance with JSG aims to hit new milestones in the EV business as well as concentrate on devising varied new strategies as well as action plans. Besides co-operation on critical as well as crucial aspects. Both the organisations have started to extend its unconditional support and also tried to exchange data insights for the product quality enhancements.

Both the companies have been thrilled about the association, this association will help the companies to emerge as leading OEM within the automobile industry, stated Raman Bhatia, Promoter & Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems LTd,