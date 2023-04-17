Skoda introduces special edition of Kushaq: Lava Blue

Previous week, Skoda has introduced a new special edition of Kushaq, which is labelled as the Lava Blue edition, it would be sold alongside the existing Monte Carlo, first anniversary and Onyx Edition and it debuts the brand's signature Lava Blue Exterior shade. Presently, the Kushaq edition has begun to arrive at dealership across the nation.



Kushaq Lava Blue edition

As the name suggests, the Kushaq is painted in new Lava Blue hue, which was earlier limited only to the band's premium models like Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq. In order to touch of exclusivity, the vertical struts on the grills receives chrome finish whereas the B-pillar receives an "Edition badge". Other highlights include scuff plates, Puddle lamps, cushion Pillows and chrome garnish on the doors.

Price of Kushaq Lava Blue Edition

The Lava Edition fits between the style and Monte Carlo Variants and it is offered having 1.5 litre petrol engine. It can be had with a 6-speed manual and a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

The variant wise ex-showroom price include

Variants

Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition 1.5 Manual Rs. 17.99 lakh(Ex-showroom)

Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue Edition 1.5 Automatic Rs. 19.19 lakh