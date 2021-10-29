Skoda Rapid to be Discontinued and Slavia Sedan will Replace it

Skoda is presently working on a new mid size sedan and it would be known as Slavia. This upcoming sedan was spotted testing numerous times and it is expected to launch in the market very soon. It has been official that, the upcoming Slavia sedan would actually replace the Skoda Rapid. This mid size sedan is presently the entry level offering from the Skoda in the Indian market. Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda India, has confirmed the same, while he was replying to a question asked by a customer on the twitter.



The customer has asked as to whether the manufacture would be discontinuing the Skoda Rapid or it would be selling it along side Slavia, as this vehicle belongs to a higher segment. To this, the Zac Hollis has replied, " we have now in the showrooms, the stunning new Rapid matte edition. After the sale of this, car Rapid production would cease in India. We have been delivering more than 100,000 Rapid in India and even current year, we have been able to achieve about 10% segment share.

The upcoming Skoda Slavia would be going to be marketed as a premium mid-size sedan and that it means it would be going to be priced bit more expensive when compared to present Skoda Rapid.

Skoda Slavia would be powered using the same engine, which has been used in Kushaq SUV. The lower trims would be receiving the 1.0 lire turbocharged petrol engine which generates about 115 Ps and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine would be offered using six speed manual as well as 6 speed automatic transmission. The higher variants of the Slavia would be offered having 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine which would generate about 150 Ps and 250 Nm of torque. It would be offered having manual as well as DSG transmission. The Skoda is also expected to unveil the Slavia later this year and its launch is expected to happen some time in the year 2022.