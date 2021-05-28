Suzuki Motorcycle India, Started Delivering 1st Batch of New-Gen Hayabusa

Suzuki has begun dispatching the New Hayabusa to the dealerships in India. The 1st batch of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa had around 101 units, all of them have found buyers, within few days of its launch.

Suzuki has made announcement of the launch of the much-awaited sports bike, earlier this year, in India. Presently, the company has started dispatching the shipment to the dealerships and alongside customer deliveries of the legendary sports touring motorcycle has also begun.

The new-gen Hayabusa commands a price tag around Rs.16.40 lakh (ex-showroom, India) which makes it, around Rs. 2.65 costlier when compared to its predecessor.

With the latest update, the Hayabusa has transformed into an altogether new bike. This is the 3rd generation bike, which comes after a long wait, in the year 2008, it was updated, when the second-gen model, took the torch from the original Hayabusa(1999).

With the latest generation change, the Hayabusa has gained a completely new exterior design along with a range of electronics updates, thus making it most technologically advanced, Busa to date. It now receives a six-axis IMU, traction control, ride by wire throttle, anti-lift control, launch control and more. At the heart, of the new Busa sits a 1,340cc, inline 4 cylinder engine, this has been updated to meet the stricter Euro 5/BS6-emission norms.