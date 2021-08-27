Tata Harrier Currently Available in a New Exterior Shade

The Tata motors have recently rejigged its colour scheme of its Harrier SUV. Both Dark edition as well as camo green continue to be offered, the Teleste Grey, the hue will now be interchanged with a new Daytona Grey, shade. It is the same color, which one can see on the bigger TATA safari and now it has been extended to even five seater Harrier as well.



Complementing the new paint scheme, also it has 17 inch alloy wheel, which are finished in black with the addition of new colour palette, the Harrier can now be had in five shades, Daytona grey, camo Green, Dark (Oberon black), Orcus white and calypso red. The latter can also be paired with a contrasting black roof. The variants offer include, XE, XM, XT, XT+

Mechanically, the Harrier is powered by a 2.0 litre diesel engine, which pushes out nearing to 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. The engine is coupled having a 6 speed manual as well as 6 speed torque converter automatic transmissions.

Tata Motors has recently updated the Harrier Dark and the company has expanded its Dark edition portfolio with the inclusion of Altroz, Nexon EV and Nexon.



