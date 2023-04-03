Tata Motors all Set Launch Facelift Version of its Popular SUV, Nexon

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch facelift version of its popular vehicle. The facelift version of Nexon is expected by August,2023.

Design

With regards to design, the facelift receives a grille having twin-part design replete with diamond shaped inserts in the lower half. Above the grille, there would be full-width LED light bar, connect the two headlamps. The side profile, however, it would be largely the same, expect for a new design for a new design for the alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin

The dashboard design might be tweaked to feature the new 10.25-inch touchscreen. With regards to features, it might receive bigger sunroof, cooled seats, 360-degree camera, ADAS (in higher-end variants) and more.

Nexon Facelift: Powertrain

This SUV, is most likely to be powered by the all-new 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine, which generates maximum power of 125 hp and peak torque of 225 Nm. When you compare, with older version, the present model generates maximum power and peak torque of 120 hp and 170 Nm respectively.