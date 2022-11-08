Tata Motors Hikes the Passenger Cars in India

The cars have recently announced that it has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles in India by 0.9%. This price hike would come into effect in car models available across the nation, beginning from 7th November 2022.



The Tata motors, India's leading vehicle manufacturer has announced a marginal price increase across its passenger vehicles. Effective November 7th 2022, weighted average would increase will be 0.9% depending on the variant and model, Tata motors said in a statement.

What cars are affected by the price hike?

Presently, Tata motors sells a wide range of passenger vehicles in under Tata Punch, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari brandings. With its price hike, the prices of these cars, including all of their variants would go up in India, starting from today.

Fourth hike in a year

The company as of now, hike the cost of its passenger vehicles, about 4th time in a year. The first price hike was announced in the month of January.2022. At that time, the company hiked its pice nearing to 0.9%. The second price hike, on the other hand, took place on 23rd April, 2022, at that time, the company has increased the price of its cars by 1.1%. The last price hike took place on 9th July, 2022. At the time, the carmaker has increased the pries of its cars by 0.55%.

Reason behind the hike

Tata motors in a release stated that, the latest round of price hike comes to owing an increase the overall input cost. The carmaker also stated that, it has been absorbing a significant part of this price increase. But now, it has been decided to pass down a fraction of that price hike to the interested buyers.