TATa Motors launched Tigor EV in Nepal today

On Thursday, Tata Motors has launched Tigor EV for Nepal and starting from today, the deliveries will commence across the nation.

Tata motors further added, the vehicles are presently on display at showrooms and they have been made available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading. It added.

The Nepal market has been a strong propagator of EV's which has indeed inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are ecstatic about the launch of the Tigor EV today, which is powered by the capable ziptron technology.

The Tigor EV is definitely a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are presently looking to own a vehicle, which is not only technologically advanced, but must be comfortable and high on safety standards and at the same time, it must be environmentally friendly commute, he added.