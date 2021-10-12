Tata Motors would launch its Micro SUV in the nation on 20th Oct 2021

The Tata Motors is all set to launch its micro SUv in the nation on 20th Oct, 2021. According to a few sources in the know, they have hinted that the prices for the model would begin at Rs. 4.99 lakh(Ex-showroom). Bookings for the rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift have commenced for an amount nearing to Rs. 21,000.



The Tata Punch would be powered by a 1.2 litre, the NA petrol engine would produce 85bjp and 113Nm of torque. This motor would be paired to 5 speed manual unit or an AMT unit. The latter would also receive a traction pro mode.

With regards to features, we find the upcoming TATA Punch would come equipped having a spilt headlamp design having fog lights, contrast coloured ORVMs, 16 inch dual tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, 90 degree opening doors, Android Auto, Seven inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system having Apple Carplay, an instrument cluster borrowed from the Altroz, engine start-stop buttons, engine start-stop button, cruise control and a height adjustable driver seat.

The Tata Punch would be offered in 4 variants which include Accomplished, Adventure, pure and creative. Customers would also be able to choose from 7 color options which include Daytona Grey, Orcus White, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, Calypso Red and Meteor Bronze. Also on offer, there would be contrast white or black roof.

The Tata punch start price is most likely to be around Rs. 4.99 lakh.