TATA Planning to Grow its EV Portfolio: Upcoming EV Cars from TATA Motors

Tata motors India, would bring in the electrified version of the Altroz Hatchback in the Indian market, after the electric SUV as well as a sedan, the hatchback would complete the EV portfolio of Tata Motors.



The Tata Motors have showcased the car officially during the 2020 Auto Expo. It would come with 15.9 kWh battery pack that produces power 55 PS electric motor unit, which generates 120 Nm of peak torque. The battery module would receive fast charging capabilities too.

Tata Tiago EV

Tata motors would try to bring more affordable Tata Tiago EV to the market so that, it can target a wider audience. The Tata Tiago EV would carry similar powertrain as the Tigor EV. However, when it comes to driving range, it is 306km of the Tigor EV, it may increase in the Tiago due to the lower weight of the car.

Updated Tata Nexon EV

Tata company is leading, the EV Segment with its best-selling car, Nexon EV. Next year, the company would update its car with a more powerful electric motor. While the details are not yet released, the new Tata Nexon is more likely to receive 135 PS of maximum power, which would take it close to the Hyundai Kona EV, which does generate about 137 PS. At present, the Nexon EV does produce maximum power of 129 PS.

TATA Mid-Size SUV

The TATA motors do not presently offer a product, which tend to help bridge the price difference between the entry level variant of the Nexon and Harrier. In order to challenge, the likes of Hyundai Creta as well as Kia Seltos, the Tata Motors have been working on all new mid-size SUV, which would likely take shape by the end of next year and it would officially unveil in 2023.

Tata Lifestyle Off-Road

Tata Motors presently do not provide a single product having AWD or 4x4 drivetrain. With the popularity of the Thar as well as news surrounding the arrival of all new JImny. The TATA motors might offer a lifestyle off-roading vehicle, which is based on the design language of the Tata Sierra concept.

Conclusion

The product portfolio of Tata motors would be an interesting mix, but will models such as TATA Punch, TATA safari, or the upcoming TATA HBX, TATA Sierra would receive electric powertrain, only time would tell. As far as these EV's are concerned, one can expect the prices to be competitive, this would help the company to have an advantage. Both, better driving range as well as charging infrastructure would provide better customer experiences and it would help improve consumer confidence as well as sentiment.