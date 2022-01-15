Tata Teases Dark Edition Safari, before Launch

While taking the lesson from their past experiences, Tata motors has brought forth the black edition of their SUV Tata Safari. The company has teased the Dark Edition Safari, before the launch of scheduled after 3 days.

With the launch of Dark Edition, Nexon and Harrier followed by Safari, the Tata has seems to be following the pattern here. Probably as a result of success of these special edition vehicles.

The Safari Dark edition comes without any mechanical changes and it looks very similar to the Dark editions of Nexon and Harrier. However, the Dark Editions are known for their aesthetic upgrades, with the consistent black color beautifying the interior as well as exterior.

Chances are, with the black edition, the Chrome element also be upgraded to be black, piano black to be very specific. The Dark interiors would consist of dark highlights on the seat and dark monikers. By following the pattern, the wheels would have black alloys, through varied change in design, which is highly unlikely.

The mechanics of the Safari, would be likely to be the same with a 2 litre turbocharged diesel engine working 6 speed manual transmission and an option of 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission. All of this work in a combination having front wheel drive system.

Before the Dark edition, the Safari would receive an Adventure persona and a Gold edition. The cost of the Safari Dark edition will be bit more when compared to regular safari, which starts at Rs.14.99 lakh to Rs23.19 lakh. The pricing pattern would be very similar to the Gold edition and Adventure Persona.