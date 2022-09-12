Tata to launch India's Cheapest Electric Car @Rs.10 lakhs

Tata would leave its Rivals far Behind



Tata Motors is the nation's largest EV manufacturer; it is all set to make further worry to its rivals as it plans to launch a compact car later this month. And you would be surprised, it would only cost around Rs. 10 lakhs.

Yes, you have heard it right, the price tag, which makes it the cheapest EV by any manufacturer so far, so for the competitors, it would be tough fight to manufacture cars in that price range. Another advantage for Tata Motors is the carmaker already has got the cheapest EV in the market with Tata Tigor, which is priced about Rs. 12.49 lakh.

In contrast, the offering by other EV manufacturer such as Hyundai and Kia are priced above Rs, 20 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, has admitted its inability to come out with an EV priced under Rs. 10 lakh. It would roll out its first EV in the year, 2025.

Cheap and Compact

Upon the launch, the new Tiago EV would be not just the cheapest, but also the smallest EV in not just Tata Motor's line-up but across the nation.

This would be the company's third Tiago EV model and one among the 10 models the company has promised to launch by the year, 2026.

Tata Motors would be sharing details such as battery capacity, vehicle power and the exact price would eb shared at the time of its launch.

Pricing

The start price of the petrol version of Tiago is around Rs. 5.4 lakh

Typically, the price of the electric variant of the model is about double when compared to the petrol variant. Hence it does make sense that the upcoming EV would be priced around Rs. 10 lakh.

Early bird caught the Worm

The Tiago EV launch announcement coincides with the World EV Day on 9th September. The Tata Motors has managed to secure dominance having 88% of the EV market with mere 2 models, they include Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, stated that the company has been able to shape the market as early entrants.

We have more above 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road, and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand, he stated.