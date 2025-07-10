Top Non-EV Cars Hitting the Road in July 2025

Although July has a lot of electric vehicles lined up, there’s good news for people looking for non- EV cars as this month has some exciting new launches. From sleek luxury sedans to feature-packed compact SUVs, a wave of non-EV launches is set to hit Indian roads this month. These new models promise to cater to a wide range of buyers, whether you’re looking for a premium badge, a practical family car or a compact SUV, there’s something for everyone.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW’s most affordable Gran Coupe gets a premium makeover with sleek LED lighting, sharper alloys, and a 10.25-inch digital driver display. Its ambient cabin lighting and adjustable front seats are certainly worth the mention. The estimated price of this car is around Rs 48 lakhs to 52 lakhs

Key Features and Specs

Engine – 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol

Power and Torque - 154 bhp to 156 bhp and 230 Nm torque.

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch (Steptronic) or 8-speed automatic depending on source

Renault Triber facelift

The 2025 Renault Triber facelift will launch in India on the 23rd of July, 2025. This is the first big update for the Triber since it was first introduced in 2019. The new Renault Triber facelift doesn’t have much change to its engine but it has a bundle of cosmetic upgrades and tech enhancements designed to keep it competitive. Some of the new features added are - Automatic climate control, Ambient lighting, Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, Digital driver display (upgraded cluster), 360° camera, Cooled glovebox, Six airbags across all variants. The ex-showroom pricing ranges between Rs 6.10 Lakh and Rs 8.97 Lakh.

Key Features and Specs

Engine – 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine

Power and Torque - 72 PS (71–72 hp) and 96 Nm.

Transmission: 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT

Skoda Octavia RS

The Octavia RS is scheduled to debut in India by July 2025. With a Glossy blacked-out grille for larger air intakes, bold new alloy wheel designs and sharper projector headlights with bifurcated LED DRLs, the new Skoda Octavia RS is sure to turn heads. It is expected to carry a premium price tag above Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Key Features and Specs

Engine – 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 4-cylinder TSI

Power and Torque - 265 PS (approx. 261–265 hp) and 370 Nm torque.

Transmission: 7-speed DSG automatic

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX

Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX was launched on the 9th of July, 2025 at a starting price of Rs 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The new XUV has fresh styling and new features with Dual-tone body paint, body-coloured front grille,bold “RevX” badging, full-width LED DRLs and contrast roof colour on select shades.

Key Features and Specs

Engine – 1.2 L MPFi turbo-petrol

Power and Torque - 110 bhp, 200 Nm.

Transmission: 6-speed manual and 6‑speed Aisin torque‑converter automatic.

July 2025 offers a good option for people planning to buy a non-EV car. Whether you crave comfort, performance, or everyday practicality, this month’s launches prove that petrol and diesel rides aren’t going out of style anytime soon.