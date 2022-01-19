Tork Kratos Bike Launched in India: Know Details

Tork Motors is the 1st company, which has showcased its Electric bike in India. This company has also presented in 2016, the T6X electric bike and later it had planned to launch the electric motorcycle in India, by 2018. However, more than 5 years have passed and the electric bike hit the market. But now, it is about to change this month, as Tork Motors is finally ready to launch its 1st e-bike in the nation.



The company has plans to launch the Tork Kratos in India this month and possibly on 26th January, which is also a republic day of India. The company also plans to begin accepting the booking for the e-bike on the same day.

The Tork has made claims that Kratos would have bigger battery pack when compared to Tork LIIOn lithium -ion battery pack, having an axial flux motor, which tend to develop highest peak power as well as the range in the segment.

The Kratos is definitely an evolved version of T6X and it is significantly different from the prototype showcased in 2016.The Tork Kratos sits on a new frame and it comes sporting having a reworked design when compared to T6X, which include LED headlamp, spilt seats and new tail light.

The e-bike does have a digital instrument cluster as well as Tork intuitive response operating system for a raft of features having technical analysis, real time power, technical analysis, real time power consumption and ride data compilation etc.

Presently, the EV maker has revealed no official details with regards to Tork's battery capacity as well as range.

