Tork T6X e-bike Found While Testing in India: Launch Expected Next Year

Pune based start-up, Tork is expected to launch its T6X bike in our nation, India next year. To recall, it was unveiled in the year, 2016. In its latest development, a production-ready test mule of the vehicle has been spied testing, revealing significant details. The 2-wheeler has a sporty design, provides varied tech-based features and it runs on an electric powertrain, it promises a range of 100km per charge.



The Tork T6X broke cover in India 5 years ago, it was supposed to be launched earlier, but got delayed, once the bike is up for grabs, the competition in the electric 2-wheeler segment would increase to great extent, the vehicle does provide good looks, excellent range and it would take on the rivals such as Revolt RV400.

The bike has got alloy wheel and an LED headlamp

The Tork T6x sits on a trellis frame and it also has got a muscular fuel tank like structure having extension, spilt style seats, a wide handlebar, rear set footpegs and rear tire hugging number plate holder. The bike packs a triangular LED headlamp, TFT instrument cluster having support for navigation and it rides on blacked out alloy wheels. Its kerb weight would be revealed later.

Top Speed of 100m/h

The Tork T6x packs a 6kW electric motor which is linked to a battery, which can be charged up to 80% in an hour. The setup enables the vehicle to hit a top speed of 100km/h and it delivers a range of 100 km per charge.

Rear mono-shock unit

To provide the safety of the rider, the Tork T6x Is equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels, along with regenerative braking in order to have better handling on the roads.

The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care by the telescopic forks on the front side as well as a mono shock unit on the rear end.

Tork T6X Pricing

Availability as well as pricing details of the Tork T6x in In India would be revealed, during the time of launch, however, the 2 wheeler is expected to bear the price tag of nearing to Rs1.5 lakh(Ex-showroom).