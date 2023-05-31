Upcoming Cars, SUV’s launches in the month of June, 2023

We have almost reached the mid 2023, the carmakers are already busy readying cars as well as SUV, to be launched later during the festive period. But, even in the month of June, we have few launches, notably from mass brands such as Maruti . hyundai and Honda



We have compiled a list of all new car, SUV launches as well as unveiling in the coming weeks.

Maruti Suzuki 5 door Jimny

Suv fans have been waiting for Jimny’s 5 door version with bated breath ever since it has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It seems that, the wait is now over as Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the Jimny in the 1st week of June,2023.

Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny SUV is being touted as a lifestyle SUV. The Jimny would be Maruti’s 4th new SUV launch in India within a year.

The SUV would be powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine, which would deliver 103 BHP and 134.2 Nm of torque. Maruti uses the same engine in cars like XL6, Ertiga and Brezza.

The Jimny would boast of tremendous off-roading capabilities, courtesty suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel drive system.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai would enter the sub-compact SUV segment with the Exter, the South Korean carmaker would be launching the Exter in the month of June. The vehicle would be based on Grand i10 Nios’ platform and would primarily compete with Tata Punch.

Hyundai’s Exter would be the most affordable SUV and it would be slotted below the Venue. The carmaker would be offering the Exter in 5 trims levels, EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(o) Connect.

Honda Elevate

Japanese carmaker Honda would introduce a brand new SUV called Elevate on 6th June. This SUV would rival against Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Mercedes AMG SL55 Roadster

German carmaker Mercedes is all set to roll out the AMG SL55 Roadster on 22nd June. The new-generation AMG SL55 would be powered by a 4.0 litre V8 Biturbo engine, which churns out 470 hp and 700 Nm of torque. This beast of an engine enables the AMG SL55 to reach 0 to 100 kmph in mere 3.9 seconds.