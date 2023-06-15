  • Menu
Volvo Cars expects EVs to drive sales in India

Highlights

Gurugram: Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars expects electric cars to play a significant role in its bid to close in on record sales in India this...

Gurugram: Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars expects electric cars to play a significant role in its bid to close in on record sales in India this year, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The company unveiled its all-electric SUV C40 Recharge in India, which will be launched in August and deliveries to start September onwards. The vehicle will be the company's second electric offering in India after its fully-electric XC40 Recharge launched last year. "2023 has started on a very promising note and we believe that we will do much better this year as compared to the last few years.

