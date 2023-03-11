Women Power: Premium SUV cars, are built by Women, at this Tata Motor plant

Tata motors have set a benchmark for their diversity as well as inclusion in the manufacturing sector. The company has entrusted the job of assembling its most powerful as well as premium SUV's to a team of woman. This makes its first automotive company to have 100% of the passenger car assembly done by women. The TCf-2 passenger vehicle line at the Pimpri plant, which is assembling the Harrier and Safari, has now become the favorite destination for the leadership of TATa group of companies, their vendors as well as other industries. They are eager to know, how the automaker has achieved this feat and look to replicate it.

The latest visitor to this assembly line was Sudha Murthy, philanthropist, author and engineer. With whom the journey of employing women on the shop floor began. Sitaram Kandi, Vice president, HR (passenger Vehicles, electric Vehicles) Tata Motors, was not mere a tick in the box or good to have initiate, but serious business and closely linked to the volumes of these SUV in the market.

Three years ago, the company had about 1,110 women on the shop floor across all seven plants, which was around 3% of the total workforce and the company has decided to work on improving the ratio. A decision was taken in April 2021 to set an entirely new line, which would help in deploying only women and they would be those without any background in the industry, from rural and semi-rural areas and straight out of schools, either class XII or ITI pass-outs.