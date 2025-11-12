  1. Home
Yamaha XSR 155 Launched in India at ₹1.49 Lakh | Rivals Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin

  Created On:  12 Nov 2025 6:40 PM IST
Yamaha XSR 155 Launched in India at ₹1.49 Lakh | Rivals Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin
Yamaha has launched the XSR 155 in India at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The retro-style bike takes on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin.

Yamaha has launched the XSR 155 in India.

The new bike will compete with the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the TVS Ronin.

It has a 155cc engine and is priced at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price comparison:

Yamaha XSR 155 — ₹1.49 lakh

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 — ₹1.37–₹1.62 lakh

TVS Ronin — ₹1.24–₹1.59 lakh

All three bikes cost less than ₹2 lakh.

The XSR 155 has a retro-modern design, combining old-school style with modern features.

It uses the R15 platform, making it light and easy to ride.

The Hunter 350 has a classic design, while the Ronin looks more like a scrambler.

The XSR 155 comes in Metallic Grey, Red, Green, and Blue.

It offers style, comfort, and performance — a good choice for riders who like retro bikes with a modern touch.

