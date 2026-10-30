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Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 in New Delhi
In Short
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 is all set to return to New Delhi in the month of February next year, bringing together leading automobile manufacturers as well as mobility companies under one roof.
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 is all set to return to New Delhi in the month of February next year, bringing together leading automobile manufacturers as well as mobility companies under one roof. Earlier it was known for its Auto Expo Motor Show, the above event help showcase the upcoming cars, SUV’s electric vehicles, concept models as well as new mobility technologies. The Six day event is scheduled to take place from 4th to 9th February 2027 across two major venues in the national capital.
Dates and Venue
The 2027 Edition of Bharat Mobility Globo expo would be organised at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan and Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi. The main Auto Expo Motor show would be held at Bharat Mandapam from 4th to 9th February 2027. The venue would also host the Tyre show, Battery show, cycle show as well as Mobility Tech Pavilion. Meanwhile, Yashobhoomi would be hosting its exhibitions from 4th to 7th February 2027. These would help in focusing on automobile components, construction equipment, agricultural mobility as well as urban mass transit.
Cars Expected to Debut
Bharat Mobility Expo 2027 would feature numerous upcoming models from varied leading automakers. Maruti Suzuki is expected to showcase its YMC electric MPV, while Hyundai could bring the next generation Creta, Neira and its upcoming sub-compact electric SUV. Toyota might display the Fortuner Facelift and updated Taisor while Kia could showcase the next generation Sonet. Renualt’s Bridger and Bigster SUVs are also expected to be among the highlights. Mahindra could present its Vilson S and Vilson T concepts along with BE.07 electric SUV, thus offering a glimpse into the company’s future product plans
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