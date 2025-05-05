Live
- As communal pot boils in Mangaluru, BJP expresses concern over threats to activists
- Dairy Day Spreads Goodness and Gratitude This May Day with a Sweet Surprise for Delivery Partners
- ANRF selects 7 projects to drive innovation in India’s EV ecosystem
- iQOO Neo 10 Teased Ahead of India Launch: Premium Specifications at a Competitive Price
- 'Hardest decision I’ve ever made': Trent Alexander-Arnold announces Liverpool exit at the end of season
- MP: Four killed in car-bike collision; Bhind MLA turns saviour for injured
- She remained silent when violence unfolded: BJP slams CM Banerjee over delayed visit to Murshidabad
- Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Strikes a Chord for Mental Health with Soulful Sitar Concert in Hyderabad
- Capitalised on swinging ball to dismiss LSG’s top-3 batters quickly: Arshdeep
- Telangana transport minister urges RTC employees not to go on strike
Electric Vehicles to Performance Cars: Top Car Launches in May 2025
Brands like MG, Kia, Tata and more are set to launch new cars in May 2025 with a shift towards electric cars on a rise.
The Indian automotive market has been in full power since the beginning of the year with some amazing launches. The first few months itself has seen a wide range of car launches from top brands like Volkswagen, Kia, Tata, MG and more. And now, as we step into May 2025 the auto industry is gearing up for yet another exciting month for car enthusiasts with new launches.
Here’s a list of the upcoming car launches in May 2025.
Kia Clavis
First on the list is Kia Clavis, which is ready to make its debut early this month. The new Kia Clavis is the updated version of the Kia Carens with a new identity and some additional features. With an updated exterior and new interior, the Kia Clavis is a compact SUV which is positioned between the Kia Sonet and Seltos. It combines a boxy, rugged design with premium features, aiming to appeal to urban drivers seeking style and practicality. Kia Clavis is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakhs to 17 lakhs.
Key Features and Specs
- Engine –1.5L 3-cylinder turbo petrol
- Power and Torque 113 BHP of power and 250 Nm of torque.
- Transmission: 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT.
MG Windsor EV
After its huge success in the Indian market, MG Windsor is back with a bigger battery capacity of 50 kWh. Since its launch in September 2024, MG Windsor has gained a lot of popularity in the EV market and has become one of the top selling Electric cars in India surpassing competitors like the Tata Nexon EV and Punch EV. Along with a battery pack, MG Windsor also gets some additional features. The estimated price range of MG Windsor EV is between Rs 14 Lakhs to Rs 16 lakhs.
Key Features and Specs
- Battery Capacity - 50 kWh
- Range – 460 km
- Power - 136 PS and 200 Nm of torque
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Next on the list is Volkswagen Golf GTI with an amazing sleek look. Volkswagen Golf GTI is widely regarded as a performance car as it goes beyond a standard daily driving car due to its enhanced power, sport-tuned handling, and dynamic styling. It is expected to be launched by mid-May 2025. Volkswagen Golf GTI is expected to be priced between Rs 45 Lakhs to Rs 50 Lakhs.
Key Features and Specs
- Engine – 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder
- Power and Torque - 261 BHP of power and 370 Nm of torque.
- Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG)
Tata Altroz Facelift
Tata Altroz facelift another car which is expected to be launched by May 2025. Since its launch in 2020, Altroz has made a lot of buzz with its stylish looks and great performance in the mid-range hatchback segment. Although the facelift version will have the same engine, it is going to have notable enhancements to its exterior and interiors like updated front bumper, fog lamps and a fresh 5-spoke alloy wheel design to name a few. The 2025 Tata Altroz is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).
Key Features and Specs
- Engine – 1.2-litre
- Power and Torque - 120 PS, 170 Nm
- Transmission: 5-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT
With a wide range of cars launching in May 2025, it is going to be an exciting month for car enthusiasts in India. From stylish hatchbacks to electric cars, the upcoming car launching in May 2025 has something for everyone. With a clear focus on sustainability, innovation, and technology, new electric vehicles in India are set to redefine the driving experience.