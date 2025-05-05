Electric Vehicles to Performance Cars: Top Car Launches in May 2025

The Indian automotive market has been in full power since the beginning of the year with some amazing launches. The first few months itself has seen a wide range of car launches from top brands like Volkswagen, Kia, Tata, MG and more. And now, as we step into May 2025 the auto industry is gearing up for yet another exciting month for car enthusiasts with new launches.

Here’s a list of the upcoming car launches in May 2025.

Kia Clavis

First on the list is Kia Clavis, which is ready to make its debut early this month. The new Kia Clavis is the updated version of the Kia Carens with a new identity and some additional features. With an updated exterior and new interior, the Kia Clavis is a compact SUV which is positioned between the Kia Sonet and Seltos. It combines a boxy, rugged design with premium features, aiming to appeal to urban drivers seeking style and practicality. Kia Clavis is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakhs to 17 lakhs.

Key Features and Specs

Engine – 1.5L 3-cylinder turbo petrol

1.5L 3-cylinder turbo petrol Power and Torque 113 BHP of power and 250 Nm of torque.

113 BHP of power and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission: 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT.

MG Windsor EV

After its huge success in the Indian market, MG Windsor is back with a bigger battery capacity of 50 kWh. Since its launch in September 2024, MG Windsor has gained a lot of popularity in the EV market and has become one of the top selling Electric cars in India surpassing competitors like the Tata Nexon EV and Punch EV. Along with a battery pack, MG Windsor also gets some additional features. The estimated price range of MG Windsor EV is between Rs 14 Lakhs to Rs 16 lakhs.

Key Features and Specs

Battery Capacity - 50 kWh

50 kWh Range – 460 km

– 460 km Power - 136 PS and 200 Nm of torque

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Next on the list is Volkswagen Golf GTI with an amazing sleek look. Volkswagen Golf GTI is widely regarded as a performance car as it goes beyond a standard daily driving car due to its enhanced power, sport-tuned handling, and dynamic styling. It is expected to be launched by mid-May 2025. Volkswagen Golf GTI is expected to be priced between Rs 45 Lakhs to Rs 50 Lakhs.

Key Features and Specs

Engine – 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder Power and Torque - 261 BHP of power and 370 Nm of torque.

261 BHP of power and 370 Nm of torque. Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG)

Tata Altroz Facelift

Tata Altroz facelift another car which is expected to be launched by May 2025. Since its launch in 2020, Altroz has made a lot of buzz with its stylish looks and great performance in the mid-range hatchback segment. Although the facelift version will have the same engine, it is going to have notable enhancements to its exterior and interiors like updated front bumper, fog lamps and a fresh 5-spoke alloy wheel design to name a few. The 2025 Tata Altroz is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Key Features and Specs

Engine – 1.2-litre

1.2-litre Power and Torque - 120 PS, 170 Nm

- 120 PS, 170 Nm Transmission: 5-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT

With a wide range of cars launching in May 2025, it is going to be an exciting month for car enthusiasts in India. From stylish hatchbacks to electric cars, the upcoming car launching in May 2025 has something for everyone. With a clear focus on sustainability, innovation, and technology, new electric vehicles in India are set to redefine the driving experience.