Finance Ministry officer dies, three hurt in BMW–motorcycle crash in Delhi

BMW bike accident Delhi news: Navjot Singh (52), Deputy Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (Forex-ED), who died in the incident, was driving his motorcycle along with his wife when a BMW hits motorcycle Delhi from behind, police said. The BMW accident Delhi Finance Ministry official lived in Hari Nagar. His wife, 50, was seriously injured.

The police said several PCR vehicles were called in the afternoon over traffic congestion near a metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan–Delhi Cantt stretch. “When our team reached the spot, we found a BMW X5 overturned on the road and a damaged motorcycle near the divider,” a police officer said.

A woman was driving the BMW and she hit Singh’s bike, eyewitnesses told the police. Singh and his wife were taken to a hospital in a taxi by the woman and her husband, who were also in the BMW.

The woman driver and her husband from Gurugram are also hospitalised and their statements have not been recorded so far, the police said.

“Two vehicles have been seized in Delhi road accident BMW crash. The spot was visited by a crime team with forensic assistance,” the officer added. “An FIR has been registered and investigations are on. Traffic on the stretch was diverted in the morning, but has since been cleared,” he added.

Singh’s son said in a statement to PTI Videos that the couple were returning to their home in Hari Nagar after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurdwara and having food at Karnataka Bhawan when the accident happened.

The young man told PTI Videos that his parents were taken to a hospital near 22 km away from the spot of the accident. “I am angry why my parents were not taken to a hospital nearby,” he said.

“My mother had put on a helmet. Despite having serious BMW crash three injured Delhi like head injuries and fractured leg, when she was taken to the hospital, they were asked to sit in the lobby.