Hero MotoCorp Vida VX2 Launch, Affordable Electric Scooter, Flexible Battery Plans

Hero MotoCorp will launch a new electric scooter called Vida VX2 on July 1 in India. It will be a low-cost scooter, priced around ₹90,000. It will compete with other scooters like Ola S1 Air and TVS iQube.

Buyers can choose a plan to pay for the battery separately every month or by how much they use it. This can lower the scooter price to about ₹70,000.

The scooter looks like the Vida Z design shown before and is similar to the Vida V2 model but with some new style changes. It will have bright LED lights, a clear screen to show information, and a flat seat. The basic model may not have a disc brake, but the higher model will have one.

The Vida VX2 is made to be an affordable and easy scooter for city travel.