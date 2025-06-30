  • Menu
Hero MotoCorp Vida VX2 Launch, Affordable Electric Scooter, Flexible Battery Plans

Hero MotoCorp Vida VX2 Launch, Affordable Electric Scooter, Flexible Battery Plans
Hero MotoCorp Vida VX2 Launch, Affordable Electric Scooter, Flexible Battery Plans

Hero MotoCorp launches Vida VX2, a budget-friendly electric scooter priced around ₹90,000, with Battery as a Service (BaaS) option, LED lights, TFT display, and practical features for city commuting.

Hero MotoCorp will launch a new electric scooter called Vida VX2 on July 1 in India. It will be a low-cost scooter, priced around ₹90,000. It will compete with other scooters like Ola S1 Air and TVS iQube.

Buyers can choose a plan to pay for the battery separately every month or by how much they use it. This can lower the scooter price to about ₹70,000.

The scooter looks like the Vida Z design shown before and is similar to the Vida V2 model but with some new style changes. It will have bright LED lights, a clear screen to show information, and a flat seat. The basic model may not have a disc brake, but the higher model will have one.

The Vida VX2 is made to be an affordable and easy scooter for city travel.

