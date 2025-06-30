Live
Hero MotoCorp Vida VX2 Launch, Affordable Electric Scooter, Flexible Battery Plans
Highlights
Hero MotoCorp launches Vida VX2, a budget-friendly electric scooter priced around ₹90,000, with Battery as a Service (BaaS) option, LED lights, TFT display, and practical features for city commuting.
Hero MotoCorp will launch a new electric scooter called Vida VX2 on July 1 in India. It will be a low-cost scooter, priced around ₹90,000. It will compete with other scooters like Ola S1 Air and TVS iQube.
Buyers can choose a plan to pay for the battery separately every month or by how much they use it. This can lower the scooter price to about ₹70,000.
The scooter looks like the Vida Z design shown before and is similar to the Vida V2 model but with some new style changes. It will have bright LED lights, a clear screen to show information, and a flat seat. The basic model may not have a disc brake, but the higher model will have one.
The Vida VX2 is made to be an affordable and easy scooter for city travel.
