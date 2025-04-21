Hyundai Motor India Limited Achieves New Milestone in FY 2024-25

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s leading premium smart mobility solutions provider, has announced a significant shift in customer preference, with penetration of sunroof-equipped vehicles surging to 53.2%, underlining the growing preference for premium features. Additionally, SUVs contributed 68.5% to HMIL’s total domestic sales in FY2024-25, marking a substantial increase in their share from 63.2% in the previous year. This milestone underscores Hyundai’s stronghold in the SUV segment, driven by a diverse portfolio that includes Hyundai EXTER, VENUE, CRETA, ALCAZAR, TUCSON, and the IONIQ 5.

Commenting on the performance, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “FY2024-25 has been a landmark year for Hyundai Motor India. The fact that two out of every third vehicle sold by us in India was an SUV is a testament to our deep understanding of Indian customers and our commitment to delivering innovation, safety and style. The doubling of ADAS variant contribution and growing popularity of sunroof-equipped models reflects the rising aspirations of our customers and their readiness to embrace global technologies. We shall continue to march forward with a focus on customer delight, offering products that are future-ready, feature-rich, and engineered for India.”

Catering to the evolving needs of Indian customers, Hyundai has consistently introduced advanced features and technologies across its SUV range. At present, sunroof is offered as an optional feature in 12 out of 14 models in the HMIL portfolio. Furthermore, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) variant contribution doubled (from 6.7% in FY2023-24 to 14.3% in FY2024-25), reflecting customer trust in Hyundai’s safety and tech-forward offerings. HMIL offers ADAS as an option in 9 of its models.

HMIL offers a wide range of fuel and transmission options, empowering customers with choice and convenience. The portfolio includes Petrol, Diesel, Turbo Petrol, CNG, and Electric powertrains, paired with a host of manual and automatic transmission options including iVT, AT, AMT, DCT etc. This wide array of powertrains and variants allows customers to have perfect driving experience as per their preference.