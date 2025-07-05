Hyundai Motor India Limited surpasses 1.1 million Sunroof-Equipped vehicles in just 5 years

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced a remarkable milestone of selling over 1.1 million sunroof-equipped vehicles in India over the last five years. The achievement underscores the evolving aspirations of Indian customers who increasingly seek global features and uncompromising value in their vehicle ownership experience.

In 2024, more than 52% of HMILs domestic sales in India featured sunroofs, with the percentage reaching to 54% in 2025 (Jan – June 2025).

Commenting on the milestone achievement, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “This milestone is a strong reflection of the modern Indian customer’s aspiration for premium experiences in everyday mobility. At HMIL, we have consistently worked towards democratizing global technologies and high-end features for a broader set of customers. Going forward, we shall continue with our commitment to shape the future of mobility, by blending cutting-edge technology and innovation and future-ready product offerings.”

Currently offering sunroofs in 12 out of its 14 models, HMIL has played a pioneering role in popularizing this premium feature across segments. Further cementing its customer-centric approach, HMIL has localized the panoramic sunroof to ensure wider accessibility and greater cost efficiency, strengthening its commitment to the Indian market.

With customer expectations steadily rising, HMIL continues to align its product offerings with the evolving definition of value, comfort and lifestyle preferences, empowering more Indians to experience world-class innovation on the move.