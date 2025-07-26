Live
Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched at Hoshi Auto in Tirupati
TIRUPATI: Hoshi Auto Pvt. Ltd., located on the Chennai–Bengaluru Highway, launched the Kia Carens Clavis EV at its showroom in Tirupati on Friday. Managing Director C. Jagannadha Reddy, along with directors Cheraku Niranjan, C. Bharathi, and C. Hoshimareddy, participated in the event.
