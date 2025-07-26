  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Auto

Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched at Hoshi Auto in Tirupati

Kia Carens Clavis EV Launched at Hoshi Auto in Tirupati
x
Highlights

TIRUPATI: Hoshi Auto Pvt. Ltd., located on the Chennai–Bengaluru Highway, launched the Kia Carens Clavis EV at its showroom in Tirupati on Friday....

TIRUPATI: Hoshi Auto Pvt. Ltd., located on the Chennai–Bengaluru Highway, launched the Kia Carens Clavis EV at its showroom in Tirupati on Friday. Managing Director C. Jagannadha Reddy, along with directors Cheraku Niranjan, C. Bharathi, and C. Hoshimareddy, participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick