Know the Story of Most Expensive Car Number Plate In India

The fancy cars often steal the spotlight, but sometimes what makes many surprised is the amount paid for the number plate. India’s most expensive car number plate, which has crossed the 2 crore mark at auction, has set the benchmark for how far the buyers are willing to go for exclusivity. One can have a closer look at how the coveted number was sold, who brought it and why it has commanded such a staggering amount.

The number plate DDC 0001 was sold for Rs. 2.08 crore, making it the most expensive car registration number in India. Previously fitted on a Maruti Suzuki ignis owned by Big Boyz founder and managing director jatin Ahuja, the number was auctioned during the launch of Auction House by Big Boyz on January 30 in Delhi. The winning bid was placed by Kiran Kolipakula from Guntur. Andhra Pradhesh. The sale has easily beaten earlier records for fancy number plates. Last year, HR 88 B8888 had drawn a 1.17 crore bid, but the deal fell through after the bidder failed to pay and the plate was later resold for Rs.26.7 lakh. That puts the Rs.2.08 crore paid for DDC 001 firmly in league of its own.

The Rs2.08 crore sale of the DDC 001 number plate has set a new benchmark in India market for premium registration numbers, marking one of the highest confirmed transactions in the segment. The winning bid from non-metro buyer also reflects a shift in demand, which indicates quite interest in rare and symbolic number plate spreading beyond major cities. With higher disposable incomes and growing interest in alternative luxury assets, premium registration numbers have been increasingly viewed as status symbols.