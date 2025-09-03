Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV: 5-Star BNCAP Safety, ADAS Level 2, and Hybrid Powertrains

Maruti Suzuki introduced a new SUV called Victoris, adding to its Arena lineup. The Victoris passed the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) safety test with a five-star rating for both adult and child safety.

Safety Details

Victoris scored 31.66 out of 32 points for adult safety.

It scored 43 out of 49 points for child safety.

In crash tests, it achieved nearly perfect marks for frontal and side impact protection.

The SUV comes with 6 airbags as standard.

It includes advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and more.

Other safety tech includes discs on all four wheels, electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera.

Power and Performance