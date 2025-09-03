  • Menu
Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV: 5-Star BNCAP Safety, ADAS Level 2, and Hybrid Powertrains

Highlights

Discover the all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV featuring a 5-star BNCAP safety rating, advanced ADAS Level 2 technology, and multiple powertrain options including hybrid and CNG variants. Learn more about its features, performance, and pricing.

Maruti Suzuki introduced a new SUV called Victoris, adding to its Arena lineup. The Victoris passed the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) safety test with a five-star rating for both adult and child safety.

Safety Details

  • Victoris scored 31.66 out of 32 points for adult safety.
  • It scored 43 out of 49 points for child safety.
  • In crash tests, it achieved nearly perfect marks for frontal and side impact protection.
  • The SUV comes with 6 airbags as standard.
  • It includes advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and more.
  • Other safety tech includes discs on all four wheels, electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera.

Power and Performance

  • Victoris shares engine options with the Maruti Grand Vitara.
  • It offers a 1.5-liter petrol engine producing 103 horsepower with manual or automatic transmission.
  • There is also a strong hybrid version with 92.5 horsepower and an e-CVT gearbox.
  • The automatic transmission option can come with all-wheel drive.
  • A factory-installed CNG kit is available with the petrol engine.
