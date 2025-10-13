Live
- IAF, UK CSG to hold joint exercise tomorrow
- Indian officials likely to visit US this week for trade talks
- Uttarakhand CM announces 2-day special Assembly session on state’s silver jubilee
- MapMyIndia Launches India’s First Live Traffic Signal Timer in Bengaluru
- Sensex, Nifty slip as global cues turn weak
- Sridhar Vembu Endorses Mappls, India’s Homegrown Alternative to Google Maps
- Ex-IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan Joins Congress, Stands for Freedom of Speech
- U&i Launches Classy Series Powerbanks & Earbuds — Ideal Festive Gifts from Rs. 799
- Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued by IMD
- Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-24 Results 2025: MW 796935 Wins ₹1 Crore First Prize
Mercedes-Benz G 450d Launched in India with Most Powerful Diesel Engine | Price, Specs, Features
Mercedes-Benz launches the new G 450d in India at ₹2.90 crore. It features the most powerful diesel engine in the G-Class, 0–100 km/h in 5.8 sec, new design, luxury interior, and off-road tech.
Mercedes-Benz has launched the new G 450d in India. It is the most powerful diesel G-Class yet. The G-Class now comes in diesel, petrol, and electric options.
Engine and Performance
The G 450d has a 6-cylinder diesel engine.
It also has a 48-volt system and ISG (Integrated Starter Generator).
The engine gives 270 kW power and 750 Nm torque.
It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds.
Top speed is 210 km/h.
Design and Exterior
The G 450d keeps the classic G-Class shape.
It has a new grille with 4 horizontal bars.
Bumpers are redesigned.
It comes with 20-inch AMG black alloy wheels.
Off-Road Features
It uses a ladder-frame body.
It has 3 differential locks and strong suspension.
Front has independent suspension, rear has rigid axle.
It includes adaptive suspension as standard.
Price
The G 450d is priced at ₹2.90 crore (ex-showroom).
Interior and Features
Inside, it has an AMG theme with Nappa leather seats.
There is ambient lighting, even on air vents.
Sound system: Burmester 3D with Dolby Atmos, 18 speakers, 760W output.
Safety and Driving Tech
Safety features include:
- Active brake assist
- Lane keep assist
- 360-degree cameras
It also has Dynamic Select.
You can switch between Comfort, Sport, Eco, and Individual drive modes easily.
This changes the engine, steering, suspension, and more.