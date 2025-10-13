Mercedes-Benz G 450d Launched in India with Most Powerful Diesel Engine | Price, Specs, Features

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new G 450d in India. It is the most powerful diesel G-Class yet. The G-Class now comes in diesel, petrol, and electric options.

Engine and Performance

The G 450d has a 6-cylinder diesel engine.

It also has a 48-volt system and ISG (Integrated Starter Generator).

The engine gives 270 kW power and 750 Nm torque.

It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds.

Top speed is 210 km/h.

Design and Exterior

The G 450d keeps the classic G-Class shape.

It has a new grille with 4 horizontal bars.

Bumpers are redesigned.

It comes with 20-inch AMG black alloy wheels.

Off-Road Features

It uses a ladder-frame body.

It has 3 differential locks and strong suspension.

Front has independent suspension, rear has rigid axle.

It includes adaptive suspension as standard.

Price

The G 450d is priced at ₹2.90 crore (ex-showroom).

Interior and Features

Inside, it has an AMG theme with Nappa leather seats.

There is ambient lighting, even on air vents.

Sound system: Burmester 3D with Dolby Atmos, 18 speakers, 760W output.

Safety and Driving Tech

Safety features include:

Active brake assist

Lane keep assist

360-degree cameras

It also has Dynamic Select.

You can switch between Comfort, Sport, Eco, and Individual drive modes easily.

This changes the engine, steering, suspension, and more.