Mercedes-Benz India to Launch 8 New Models, Focus on EVs in 2025

Mercedes-Benz India has announced plans to introduce eight new models in 2025, with a significant focus on battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The luxury automaker reported sales of 19,565 units in 2024, marking a 12 per cent increase from 17,408 units sold in 2023. Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, highlighted the company's commitment to expanding its portfolio and strengthening its market presence.

The company launched 14 new models in India last year, contributing to its sales growth. Electric vehicle sales nearly doubled in 2024 compared to the previous year, with the share of BEVs in total sales rising from 2.5 per cent to 6 per cent. This increase was attributed to the introduction of new electric models and growing consumer interest in sustainable mobility solutions.

Mercedes-Benz currently operates in 125 locations across 50 cities in India. To further enhance its footprint, the company plans to establish 20 new luxury outlets by 2025. Over the past decade, Mercedes-Benz has sold 1.5 lakh units in India. On Thursday, the automaker launched two new BEVs: the G580 EQ Technology Edition One and the locally assembled EQS SUV 450. The G580 is priced at Rs 3 crore, while the EQS SUV 450, a five-seater model, is available at Rs 1.28 crore (ex-showroom). These additions aim to cater to the increasing demand for premium electric vehicles in India.