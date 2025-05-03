Two-Wheel Trends: New Motorcycle Launches in May 2025

What does a bike lover need? The roar of the engine, feel of the wind against their face, or the freedom of an open road stretching endlessly ahead, is a passion that runs deep inside the bike lovers. For them, riding isn’t just about getting from point A to point B—it’s a way of life.

India has emerged as one of the largest and most dynamic bike markets in the world, affordable pricing, urban mobility and a growing middle class. Since 2025, the market has seen significant changes in consumer preferences, technological advancements and competitive dynamics. In this article, we will share the latest and upcoming bike models for our readers which can help them to pick the best one for their needs.

Latest bike launches-2025

1. Yamaha R7 & R3 (2025 Models) - The R7 offers a 689cc parallel-twin cylinder DOHC fuel injected engine. It delivers excellent power and performance for an electrifying ride and a true sport bike experience, while the R3 caters to entry-level sportbike enthusiasts with a 321cc engine. Both models are expected to showcase Yamaha's racing heritage on Indian roads. ​Expected Launch is in July 2025. The price range of this bike is ₹4.8 – ₹10 lakh.

2. KTM 390 SMC R is a Supermoto version of the popular 390 series, powered by a 399cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine borrowed from the Duke 390, delivering 45PS and 39 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission and get a slipper clutch, the SMC R is designed for agility and performance, appealing to riders seeking a versatile machine for both city and off-road adventures. ​The expected launch is in May 2025. Price: ₹3.3 – ₹3.4 lakh.

3. These bikes combine British design with contemporary performance. The Scrambler T4 is built for off-road adventures, while the Thruxton 400 embodies the sleek café racer style. The expected launch is in June–July 2025. The expected price range is between

4.TVS Apache RTX 300: The TVS Apache RTX 300 is a bold adventure motorcycle equipped with a 299cc liquid-cooled RTX D4 engine. It produces 35bhp at 9,000rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.It caters the need of riders looking for a capable and affordable adventure bike. Featuring a tall windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, and a sleek tail section with split seats, this bike is expected to launch in July 2025 at an estimated price of ₹2.5 lakh.

5.Hero X Pulse 421: The Hero X Pulse 421 is one of the most awaited motorcycles. Building on the success of the X Pulse series, the 421 is anticipated to offer enhanced power and with impressive off-road capabilities, this model reinforces Hero's foothold in the adventure segment. The launch is anticipated for August 2025, with an expected price range between ₹2.4 lakh and ₹3 lakh.

6.Suzuki e-Access & Burgman Electric: Suzuki's foray into electric mobility with the e-Access and Burgman Electric aims to offer eco-friendly alternatives in the scooter segment, combining performance with sustainability. The expected launch is between July–September 2025 and the price range is between ₹1.2 – ₹1.4 lakh.

7. Ola is expanding its electric portfolio, and it is expected to cater to thrill-seeking bikers who are looking for an electric alternative in the adventure touring category. The expected launch is in August 2025, and the price is ₹3 lakh.

8.Royal Enfield is ready to launch its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea. It is not an entirely new model, but a sub brand focused on lightweight bikes designed specifically for urban and plus-range riding. It is built with a fixed battery and fast-charging capabilities, which underscores Royal Enfield's commitment to sustainable mobility while staying true to its iconic design legacy. The expected launch is in FY 2025–26.

Conclusion

With a strong push toward cleaner mobility, rising disposable incomes, and evolving rider preferences, India’s motorcycle landscape in 2025 is more versatile, technology-driven, and eco-conscious than ever before. Whether it’s a weekday city commute or a weekend ride into the hills, the Indian two-wheeler space now has something for every kind of rider.