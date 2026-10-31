What is the Maruti Suzuki Smart Maitenance Plan

Think of the Martui Suzuki Smart Plan as the long-term subscription package or a Fixed Deposit for your car’s future servicing needs. Instead of paying separately out of pocket each single time your vehicle visits an authorized Maruti Workshop, you can pre-purchase maintenance coverage for a fixed duration as well as mileage.

What is the biggest advantage? One can effectively lock in your service costs at today’s prices

Whether workshop labour rates spike next year or wholesale engine oil prices rise over the next decade, your covered maintenance expenses tend to remain completely frozen under the plan. For budget conscious Indian families, that is a surprisingly valuable proposition because it helps eliminate the financial “sticker Shock “during the routine checkouts.

What exactly does SMP cover?

-Scheduled service labour charge

-Engine oil and oil filter replacements

-Air and cabin filter updates

-coolant and brake fluid flush

-Periodic service consumables and minor parts.

In simple terms, a warranty helps when something breaks unexpectedly, while the SMP helps manage your predictable day-to-day running costs. Even if your car is already covered under a 5 year extended warranty, the SMP acts as a parallel shield for your regular workshop bills.

The flexibility is what makes SMP interesting

One aspect which stands out about Smart Maintenance plan is that Maruti Suzuki has not adopted a rigid, one size fits all approach. Indian car owners have vastly different driving styles as well as usage patterns. A daily bumper to bumper commuter in Delhi, a long distance highway traveller in Rajasthan and a commercial fleet operator in Mumbai all have entirely differen maintenance requirement.