Wish to Buy New Maruti Suzuki Car: Check out the waiting period of Maruti Cars

Maruti cars are very popular among Indian, for few models, the wait period can extend up to 9 months, however, the model you select and the city you reside and the dealer whom you chose while buying the car, would have an impact on the final waiting period.



Waiting period of Nine months

The longest wait period of nine months, for Eritiga while Alto and ignis have the shortest wait time(less than one month) this means that, in case you are planning to buy an Alto or Ignis, you get it almost immediately. However, if you book one now, you are more likely to get it delivered before August 2023.

Waiting Period of three months

Models such as Brezza, Grand Vitara, XL6 and Baleno have waiting period of three months. For Swift, the waiting period is 2.5 months wheras it is 1.5 months for Ciaz. It would take one month for WagonR, S-Presso, Celerio and Dzire.