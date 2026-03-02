Yamaha Introduces XSR155 in ‘Metallic Black’ shade

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. today announced the launch of XSR155 in a new ‘Metallic Black’ shade at Rs. 1,58,990/- (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

As the latest addition to the XSR155’s colour range, the Metallic Black variant with Golden USD front forks answers growing demand from customers seeking a striking, premium look. This new shade enhances the bike’s timeless design language, accentuating its muscular tank, minimalist bodywork, and signature retro-inspired styling cues. The deeper, more aggressive tone, paired with the striking gold upside-down (USD) forks, elevates its road presence and reinforces its premium appeal.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Hajime Aota, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said: “At Yamaha, innovation is driven by emotion and shaped by our riders. The exceptional response to the XSR155 since its debut reflects the strong resonance of the Modern Retro Sport philosophy in India. When our community expressed a clear aspiration for a black variant, we acted with agility and purpose. The introduction of the Metallic Black XSR155 is not just about a new colour — it is about deepening our connection with riders who seek individuality, performance, and styling in one compelling package. We remain committed to delivering products that inspire pride of ownership and pure riding excitement.”

The launch of the Metallic Black XSR155 further reinforces Yamaha’s rider-first philosophy. By staying closely connected with its customers and responding decisively to evolving preferences, Yamaha continues to strengthen its premium and performance-led positioning in India.

The modern retro sport model, launched in November last year, has received an overwhelming response from riders across India. In a short time, it has become a preferred choice for motorcycle enthusiasts seeking Yamaha’s signature blend of retro-inspired styling and sporty performance.









Built for agility and everyday exhilaration, the XSR155 features a lightweight, well-balanced chassis with 17-inch wheels for a confident, responsive stance. It is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), delivering 13.5 kW and 14.2 Nm for strong acceleration across the rev range. Built on Yamaha’s proven Deltabox frame, it comes equipped with an aluminium swing arm, USD front forks, linked-type monocross rear suspension, and a 6-speed transmission with assist and slipper clutch — ensuring precise handling and superior ride feel. Dual-channel ABS and Traction Control further enhance safety and rider confidence.