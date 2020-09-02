Bengaluru: Marshals on special duty to keep an eye on KR Market, Kalasipalya

Bengaluru: Two of Bengaluru's biggest markets - the Krishna Raja (KR) market and the Kalasipalyam market -- will be open to traders and customers starting from Tuesday.



It was closed since June 22 following a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) informed. The BBMP also rolled back its previous order to shift the Kalasipalya market to the less populated Anekal area.

According to the BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad, all guidelines and precautions will be taken with the opening of the market. "All precautions and guidelines decision has been taken to reopen KR and Kalasipalyam market. The BBMP has deployed 22 marshals on special duty to maintain social distance in the market. More than 2,000 shops will have to maintain standard protocol as per the guidelines," he said.

Shopkeepers in the area, however, lamented that although the market was open, the guidelines would be a hindrance to their businesses.

One arm distance has to be maintained and no hawking is allowed around the market. he trading hub Chickpet will also open up on September 1 where shops only at one side of the road will be opened up. Sanitizers will be kept at vantage points. After the union ministry announced relaxation, the KR Market was opened for operations on June 6, but within sixteen days the area was put under lockdown due to the rising COVID positive cases.

There are more than 2,000 vendors at KR Market. Thousands of farmers from several places across the city, who depend on the market for livelihood were badly hit.

Last week, thousands of farmers from across the city who depend on the markets for livelihood protest. armers under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene staged a protest demanding the reopening of KR Market and Kalasipalyam Market.

Sale of all kinds of products including flowers, fruits, vegetables etc will be allowed for business.

"The guidelines say that shopkeepers are not allowed to sell any fruits or vegetables outside the store. Without displaying my vegetables, how will I sell them?" asked Iqbal, a vegetable vendor in the area.