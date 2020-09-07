Language problem 'Looms' large

Bengaluru: The African national, who was arrested by the Central Crime Branch in connection with their probe into the alleged drug peddling and substance abuse case involving those in the Kannada film industry, has thrown up new problems for the police.

Loum Pepper Samb from Africa, who was the drug peddler, supplying drugs to Ravi and other celebrities, was arrested by the Central Crime Branch on Saturday. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had unearthed alleged links of the African drug peddler with Kannada actors and musicians.

Now, probing Loom Pepper has become a major headache for the investigating authorities. Loom Pepper, a native of Senegal, Africa, has claimed that he doesn't know any other language other than African. "He stated that he knows no other language other than African. He communicated this by using some sign language and using some words in English. He said he can answer our questions only in the African language" says sources from CCB.

According to the preliminary investigation, Loum Pepper was peddling drugs near many college and IT companies. He has been supplying drugs to high-end parties. He was acting as a party organizer in a pub. It is believed that the businessman who introduced them to the parties was bringing drugs directly to the children. Later, he managed to make some connections in the film world and had been supplying drugs to Ragini Dwivedi's close friend Ravishankar and other celebrities.

"He accused (A7) in this drug case. We tried to speak in English, but it didn't help. Investigating him has now become a tough call. They (foreign drug peddlers) do not have a permanent address in the country. They also act as if they don't know any language. It is easy for them to disappear from the city. Many of them disappear and never attend court hearings. Tracing them becomes difficult. But we know how to handle these cases because it is not new for the police to deal with these foreign nations. We are planning to hire an African translator and interrogate Loom Pepper." sources added.

The police wonder how Loom managed to peddle drugs in Bengaluru without knowing English. The police beleive Loom was playing a trick many drug peddlers employ. The foreign nationals caught in drug cases claim that they cannot speak English, this in an attempt to buy time. Later, their lawyers step in and manage to secure bail for the drug dealers. The recent reports say that many foreign nationals, who were arrested by the city police in recent years for drugs, employed the same trcik. They get arrested selling drugs, spend three months in prison by claiming that they don't understand any other language, get out and sell drugs again. A number of foreign drug peddlers, especially Nigerian nationals, have been pulling off this stunt for the many years here. They jump bail by changing their temporary residence address, which is mentioned in the charge-sheet and First Information Report.