Traffic curbs lifted in Cubbon Park

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government gave the green signal to resume vehicular movement inside Cubbon Park. This comes just a couple of days after the Directorate of the Urban Land Transport (DULT) sought a ban on the entry of vehicles inside Cubbon Park.



Heritage Beku had requested BBMP Mayor Gowtham Kumar not to allow the vehicles inside the park. However, the Disaster Management Authority gave a direction to open the park. Operations of Cubbon Park will remain as it was during pre-Covid times.

Sources within the government agencies say the directive came in the backdrop of request from the traffic police department, who had suggested that the movement of traffic is imperative for the vehicles to move in the central business district (CBD).

In the wee hours the citizens stood outside the park to stop the vehicles from entering the park. However, with the intervention of the police free flow of the traffic was allowed.

The traffic ban was imposed due to the lockdown. Since the lockdown catalysed the growth of flora and fauna the citizens wanted the ban to continue.