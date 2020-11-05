1 Play Sports collaborates with Chingari

Bengaluru: 1 Play Sports, the fastest-growing sports media content creation and streaming startup in the Asia-Pacific region, has collaborated with made-in-India video content creation and sharing platform, Chingari from November.

This partnership begins with the coverage of the most widely popular professional cricket league, Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL), including highlights from play-offs and finals.

"It's a great partnership between two cutting edge media tech businesses," said Mohit Lalvani, CEO, 1 Play Sports. "This comes at a perfect time to create content around sports and reach out to millions of sports fans as 1 Play Sports is working with multiple grassroots and professional sports leagues in India. There has been an immense increase in our Indian viewers and we are thrilled to partner with Chingari to further our fan following", added Mohit.

Delighted with the collaboration, Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari App, said, "Chingari is committed to providing wholesome entertainment to its subscribers and our association with 1 Play Sports is another step in that direction. Chingari will now provide exclusive content by 1 Play Sports to its consumers. We are confident that Fatafat News and insights by Cricket Pundits will be showered with immense love by our Chingari family."

Expressing a similar sentiment, Deepak Salvi, Co-founder and COO of Chingari App, said, "The partnership with 1 Play Sports is very exciting for us. With this, Chingari users will now have access to the experts' views on IPL teams and games and major news of the tournament. Chingari has always been ahead of its competitors in providing good content and with this addition, we have further increased our lead. So, get on board with Chingari App today to enjoy our amazing content and get your daily dose of entertainment."

In addition to IPL 2020 and other major leagues, 1 Play Sports will produce and aggregate content around all things sports across India and bring a wider awareness and reach of all sporting news, events, highlights, and compelling stories of emerging sports and athletes to its audience through Chingari's platform.