12,000 houses to be allotted in a month says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Bengaluru : Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan set a deadline for the time-bound completion of all the housing schemes initiated by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation across the State. Expressing his unhappiness over the tardy progress of the housing projects, he wanted the Corporation to complete all the ongoing projects by setting deadlines. A status report must be submitted about all the ongoing projects across the state and included in the report regarding the scarcity of funds if any, or other problems.

The minister took the officials to task for releasing more funds than stipulated to the contractors of the housing project and sought to know why the money was not released in installments and the reasons for releasing it without the completion of works. These things would not be allowed in the future. The allotment letters should not be distributed to the allottees without the collection of their share of the funds and the bank guarantee.



Zameer Ahmed Khan was unhappy about the tardy implementation of the Chief Minister's ambitious program of building one lakh houses and said how it was possible to win the trust of the people if the houses were not distributed in time. Steps must be taken for the distribution of 12,000 houses within a month. The officials must make the necessary arrangements for the bank loan for the beneficiaries and arrange a function for the formal handing over of the house keys to the beneficiaries in the presence of the chief minister. In all, the progress report of all the projects of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation from 2013 to date must be submitted. "I will seek a report on the physical progress of all the projects in the next review meeting", he added.



Housing Department Principal Secretary Navin Raj Singh, Housing Corporation Managing Director Susheelamma, and others were present.

