19-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Dead in Bengaluru Hostel, Suicide Suspected
A 19-year-old nursing student, Anamika Vineeth, was found dead in her hostel room in Bengaluru’s Ramanagara. Police suspect suicide and have registered an Unnatural Death Report.
A 19-year-old nursing student, Anamika Vineeth, was found dead in her hostel at the Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research in Ramanagara, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Police suspect it to be a suicide.
Anamika, originally from Kannur, Kerala, was a first-year BSc student. She was discovered hanging in her hostel room on Tuesday evening. The body was sent for autopsy, and her parents have been notified. The police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) for further investigation.
