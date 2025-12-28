MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th December 2025

If Opposition wants a credible image, it should eschew intellectual dishonesty

Withreference to ‘Bold Talk’ ( THI, Dec 27), it is evident even as the Opposition is itching to perform better in the elections and come to power the recently held local body elections in Maharashtra truly showed mirror in terms of whom the public trusts in terms of delivery on the ground. The reason why the Opposition is not being taken seriously is due to the fact that the INDIA bloc is not at all serious about country’s overall development, welfare and progress; except for creating confusion and roadblocks for the government – wasting significant moment of the Parliament not for constructive deliberations, but scoring brownie points and level irrelevant allegations on frivolous issues.

Even their once in a blue moon suggestions like the air pollution in the Delhi NCR and other Indian cities are not being effectively presented and taken seriously owing to their lackadaisical attitude. The incidents in Bangladesh didn’t stir the conscience of the Congress and other political entities in the opposition – while the focus is on Palestine; and their sympathy for others who are in no way matter to the nation.

The antagonism for Hindus and Hindutva severely eroded the opposition's clarity and credibility on issues that are raging in several parts of the country, by way of Muslim bravado and highhandedness.

Political credibility naturally demands intellectual honesty and inclusiveness – that the Opposition sadly lacks, except for displaying raw and crude anger against the BJP and the Sangh Parivar for the ills in the country. Without new dynamics and clarity of vision on part of the Opposition – it is virtually an endgame, and can virtually indicate a complete write-off; without candour that demands an attitudinal change and immediate course correction for their politics survical.

Sakunthala KR, Hyderabad

Hoping against hope is a human trait

Boldtalk column : 'Why political honesty matters more than optics in 2026' (THI Dec. 27) summarises the political events that took place in the country including Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister's Christmas visit to a Church, deliberations in parliament amidst disturbances, decision on mining of lakhs of years old Aravalli hill and its rolling back, etc.

This is a routine practice to remind ourselves and taking solace on good things done and planning what to do in the coming year. There is no speciality exceedingly seen in the past years and there would be nothing in future until there is a big unexpected development like running of parliamentary proceedings peacefully with reformative and convergent addresses.

One thing is sure to discuss the distressing events. They are endless road accidents, wives killing husbands and vice versa leaving behind love and respect on conjugal relations. We are hoping on hope. Hence let us rely on trusted hope that everything goes well in expected optics, especially in line with the philosophy of politics.

N Ramalakshmi,Secunderabad

Parliament time wasted on inanities

Thishas reference to the Bold Talk topic ' Why political honesty matters more than optics in 2026. It is unfortunate that the useful and usable time in solving the people's related issues is spent on arguments, boycotts , walkouts etc. in the Parliament and in assemblies

Our country has the maximum number of the illiterates who cannot read nor write. Most of the affected people will be roaming around the offices to get their issues solved. To ease the people's difficulties. online services through 'At your Services ' need to be started at multiple locations. People's submissions shall be resolved without keeping pending. Moreover, there are many perennial issues which are getting continued over decades.

All such are mentioned in various newspapers, telecasted by TV channels and broadcasted through Radios. The issues are: 1. damaged roads 2. Damaged footpaths 3. damaged manholes 4. overflowing roads due heavy rains 5. traffic jams 6. selling of drugs, fake medicines and fake food products. All such shall be rectified on permanent basis using the updated technology. These solutions may reduce the petitions and roaming of the people to plead for solving their problems.

Gudipati Shanti Priya,Secunderabad

Centre should not silence Oppn

Sir, apropos ‘Why political honesty matters more than optics in 2026’ (Hans India; December 27, 2025). Crippled by dearth of leadership capable of infusing coherence, unity and singularity of purpose, the current Indian opposition (read INDI Alliance) isn’t the world’s best. However, it is also the responsibility of the ruling disposition not to irk whatever represents an ‘opposition’ in Parliament.

The health of Parliamentary democracy is catalyzed by healthy debates and discussion in Parliament. It is highhandedness, irresponsibility, and disrespect for citizens that had the current government discuss Vande Mantaram when Indian aviation sector was paralyzed by IndiGo, India’s largest airline, and when numerous citizens were endangered by disenfranchisement, thanks to electoral ‘reforms’ and SIR. Silencing an opposition, irrespective of its size and constitution, equates to silencing those who voted for them. 2025 must witness lawmakers agreeing to disagree with decorum and etiquette.

Dr George Jacob,Kochi

Congress needs to reinvent to stay relevant

Foundedon December 28, 1885 in Bombay, the Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as a pivotal platform for political dialogue and nationalist aspirations under colonial rule. Spearheaded initially by moderate leaders like A.O. Hume, Dadabhai Naoroji, and Gopal Krishna Gokhale, the INC evolved from a forum of elite petitioners into the principal vehicle of India’s mass-based freedom struggle. Under the transformative leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, it galvanized millions across caste, class, and region, embedding itself in the moral and political consciousness of the nation.

The Congress’s role in India’s independence is both foundational and formidable. From the Non-Cooperation Movement to the Quit India Movement, it orchestrated civil disobedience with strategic clarity and moral force. Leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Subhas Chandra Bose despite ideological divergences collectively shaped the contours of India’s liberation and postcolonial imagination.

However, the post-independence trajectory of the INC reveals a complex legacy. As the dominant political force for decades, it laid the institutional and constitutional foundations of the Republic parliamentary democracy, secularism, and planned economic development. Yet, this dominance also bred complacency, centralisation of power, and a culture of entitlement. The Emergency (1975–77) remains a stark reminder of the party’s authoritarian drift under Indira Gandhi, undermining its democratic credentials.

In the liberalisation era, the Congress repositioned itself as a centrist force, championing economic reforms while attempting to uphold social justice. The UPA years (2004–2014) saw landmark legislations like the Right to Information Act and MGNREGA. Yet, allegations of corruption, policy paralysis, and disconnect from grassroots realities eroded its credibility.

Today, the INC faces an existential crisis. Bereft of a compelling ideological narrative and grappling with leadership inertia, it struggles to reclaim its relevance in a polity increasingly shaped by assertive regionalism and majoritarian nationalism. Its organizational atrophy and electoral setbacks underscore a deeper malaise: the erosion of its mass connect and moral authority.

Yet, the Congress’s foundational ideals like pluralism, constitutionalism, and inclusive nationalism remain vital to India’s democratic fabric. Its revival, if it is to occur, demands not nostalgia but reinvention: a return to principled politics, grassroots mobilisation, and a credible articulation of India’s civilizational pluralism in the face of homogenizing forces.As India marks another Congress Foundation Day, the question is not merely about the party’s past glory, but whether it can once again become a crucible for national renewal—or remain a relic of a bygone era.

Amarjeet Kumar,Hazaribagh

Indian women cricketers put up rocking performance

TwinklingIndian super-women stars scored hat-trick victory and won T20 series Vs. Sri Lanka, with 2 matches still to go. Recently they won the T20 World Cup. That's called "Twinkle twinkle Indian women cricket stars, How we wonder what you are ... Like a diamond in the sky".

Highlight in this match is, star all-rounder Deepthi Sharma (in her 131st T20) equaled the world record of most international T20 wickets (151 wkts) of Australian Megan Shut. Three Indian players who shined in this match were express - batter Shefali Verma (72 notout in 42 b), consistent bowler Renuka Singh (4 for 21 runs) and reliable all-rounder Deepthi Sharma (3 wickets for 18 runs).

P V P Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

A stalwart remembered for his skills

Theessay 'When Vajpayee spoke, Hyderabad listened' (Hans, December 27) is an exercise in portraying reality by the author. She cited her experience and association with that great statesman. I have read and heard, but not seen him physically since I was a school going girl at the time of his demise. What I remember reading about this stalwart iswhen he was addressing in the Parliament on problems of the country with his extempore flow of expressions, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru used to give him full attention. Nehru liked Vajpayee's brilliance and knowledge and the way he speaks without hurting any member of the house, but pinpointing the relevant issues and its suitable remedial measures. Nehru at one time said to young Vajpayee 'you are the future hope of this country'. His heartfelt blessings turned true after decades as we all know. He became Prime Minister of this nation and brought name and fame and remained immortal in the history.

Nittala Anjali,Hyderabad

Hypocrisy ruling the roost in Indian politics

Waninghonesty and heightening hypocrisy mark the Indian politics. BJP came to power with its mesmerizing promises like 2 crore jobs a year, strengthening the currency, bringing back the money docked abroad and depositing them @ ₹15 lakh in the accounts of the people etc. But the government is clueless till date on providing jobs. Even all those few trained for employability are not able to find jobs and only 41% of them are employed.

The fast dwindling currency value and the fast widening economic gap between the rich and the underprivileged speak of faulty economic policies and the faulty glorification of growth. Instead of bringing back the money stashed away from India more such flights are marking the scene. Instead of depositing ₹15 lakhs in people's accounts the people's money is being given away arbitrarily to the favoured rich as waiving off huge loans availed by the richest section.

The excruciating pains of the poor ate numbed by throwing some pittance like freebies. Bribing is legalised as exposed in quid pro quo payments in Electoral Bonds affairs. In site of glaring misdeeds and missed agenda people re-electing the same party for a freebie given away or for thousand rupee as a price for his vote depicts the level of poverty. When the ruling party stands exposed for it's lack of political honesty the other parties are equally faring bad. The dedicated Left is losing its grip over the section it works for.

The other parties are highly self centered and seeking for spring boards like caste or regional platforms for a few to reach the top and mint a fortune with least care for the sections longing them to improve their livelihood plights. Even the leader projected as the most cherished is to pay and get a crowd around him. Leader prays in Church to show as if he is a leader of people of all faiths but his groups attack and threaten not to celebrate Christmas. Hypocrisy is ruling the roost. Struggling people are yet to understand the crux of the problem and till they realise their folly they remain vulnerable to be swayed away.

Pharma frauds galore

Thenews report - Pharma stockists pocket upto 1800% margin on medicines - exposes the heavy fraud of pharma stockists in our country. The laws dealing with prices of medicines should have been prepared and implemented meticulously to protect the interests of patients suffering from various diseases.

In the absence of proper facilities in government hospitals , the patients are compelled to visit private hospitals hoping for better treatment .

While private hospitals are profit oriented as a matter of business principle , the patient has to suffer in silence despite huge and exorbitant price on their services.

In the absence of effective system to discipline the pharma traders at different heirarchial evels, the misery of patients assumes unbearable proportions to add to his ailments.

M N Saraswathi Devi,Secunderabad

Saving lives critical

Another massive bus blaze, and this time in Karnataka near Hiriyur in Chitradurga district has left everyone in a state of shock and despair. In the October Kurnool accident, more than 20 passengers had lost their lives and in the Hiriyur accident where a container truck collided with the road divider and rammed into the private Volvo, officials have put the number at 7.

Of the 29 passengers, nearly 25 were below the age of 30 eager to enjoy their vacations at the picturesque and holy Gokarna. In the said Pune--Bengaluru highway, road dividers are a joke; the authorities should seriously consider increasing the height and thickness of the road dividers instead of focusing on extending road networks pan India because saving lives is more critical than anything else.

-Ganapathi Bhat,Akola