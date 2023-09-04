62 taluks under drought in Karnataka

Bengaluru : Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that out of 113 taluks, 62 taluks are currently eligible for drought declaration as per the guidelines of the central government in a joint survey.

Krishna Byre Gowda, who held a press conference with ministers Priyank Kharge and Chaluvarayaswamy at Vidhansauda after the meeting of the cabinet sub-committee, said, "The monsoon of 2023 has weakened at the beginning and there was a 5% rain deficit in the month of June. Then, although there was good rainfall in July, there was a 73 percent rainfall deficit in the month of August. The total current monsoon from June 1 to September 4 is usually 711 mm. It was supposed to rain. But there is only 526 mm of rain. Due to this 26 percent lack of rain, the drought situation has worsened," he explained.

A cabinet sub-committee was formed to monitor and manage the drought situation. The committee has met 3 times so far and reviewed the drought situation in the state. Krishna Byre Gowda said that in today's meeting we have discussed the situation that may arise.

The district commissioners were instructed to conduct a joint survey of 113 taluks where drought conditions have been observed in the state and submit a report for ground truthing. Out of 113 taluks, 62 taluks are eligible for drought declaration as per central government guidelines. However, after the joint survey, there have been reports that the crop situation has declined again. Therefore, the revenue minister informed that it has been decided to conduct a joint survey again in the remaining 51 taluks.

In the remaining 51 and 83 taluks, the Collectors have been instructed to submit the report within a week after completing the survey. In these 134 taluks, a decision will be taken about drought declaration based on the joint survey report. Besides, Krishna Byre Gowda said that after the announcement, they will submit a request for help from the central government.

From the day drought was announced, it was decided to form a task force under the chairmanship of MLAs at the assembly constituency level. The revenue minister said that SDRF has been allowed to meet the cost of providing emergency drinking water through tankers or rented borewells in residential areas where there is shortage of drinking water.

"Current fodder is available and in the coming days, to deal with fodder shortage, Rs 20 crore has been allocated to the Animal Husbandry Department to distribute fodder sowing seed kits to farmers who have water systems. It has been decided to distribute the amount. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that 529 crores of grant is already available with the Collectorate to deal with the drought situation.