68-Year-Old Man Dies After Suspected Stray Dog Attack in Bengaluru

x

Highlights

A 68-year-old man was found dead in Kodigehalli, Bengaluru. Locals believe stray dogs attacked him early Monday morning. BBMP is investigating.

A 68-year-old man named Seetappa was found dead early Monday morning in Kempegowda Nagar, Kodigehalli. Locals think he was attacked by stray dogs around 3 am. He was lying in a pool of blood, and people nearby said they heard dogs barking and someone screaming.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said there were no CCTV cameras in the area, so they are waiting for the postmortem report to confirm the cause of death. BBMP has caught 16 dogs from the area and is keeping them under watch.

Seetappa had gone out because he couldn’t sleep. He used to keep cows and sell milk in the neighbourhood. Many locals say stray dogs have become a big problem in the area. BBMP and the police are now investigating the case.

