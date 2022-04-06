Bangalore Turns Pink with Tabibuea Rosea Flowers, you cannot take your eyes off such Beauty

When anyone says cherry blossom, the first think, that comes to mind is Japan, the Bangalore is here to break that norm. The streets of Bangalore are filled with pink flowers and you would feel like you are transported to a world where everything is pink.



Now, it is springtime, where the Tabibuea Rose flowers are in full bloom. One can witness the beauty of the nature by taking a walk in any of the streets of the Bangalore, you will find gorgeous tress filled with pink flower. If not pink, you may also find yellow bougainvillea, this would brighten up your day.

The social media is filled with lot of picturesque pictures of pink tress, which is spread across the city. Numerous residents have posted photos of namma(my) city Bengaluru and one cannot take their eyes off such beauty