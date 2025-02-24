BBC World Questions: Bengaluru – A Debate on India’s Future, Coming March 4th

On Tuesday, March 4th, BBC World Questions will visit Bengaluru, India's IT capital, to discuss the country’s political and economic future. The debate will cover important topics such as economic growth, public services, workers' rights, AI, and the environment.

The event will be presented by BBC Correspondent Jonny Dymond, who will host a live, hour-long debate. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The panel will include:

Surabhi Hodigere – BJP spokesperson

BJP spokesperson Kumar Naik – MP, Indian National Congress

MP, Indian National Congress T.V. Mohandas Pai – Business leader

Business leader Rashmi Choudhary – Vice President of Karnataka’s IT Employees Union (KITU)

Vice President of Karnataka’s IT Employees Union (KITU) Dhanya Rajendran – Journalist and founder of The News Minute

Gwenan Roberts, BBC World Service Editor, says, “We’re excited to return to India for BBC World Questions in Bengaluru, discussing issues like economic growth, equality, working conditions, and the environment with a lively audience.”

The program will be recorded in front of a live audience at the Bangalore International Centre, with a reception and refreshments starting at 6pm. To attend, register on the BBC Shows and Tours website.

BBC World Questions: India will be broadcast on World Service English on Saturday, March 8th, and will be available online and on podcast platforms.