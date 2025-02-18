Bengaluru Announces ₹5,000 Fine for Non-Essential Water Use

Bengaluru's water board has announced a ₹5,000 fine for wasting drinking water. This includes using it for car washing, gardening, fountains, and construction.

What’s Not Allowed?

- Car wash

- Gardening

- Construction or fountains

- Non-drinking purposes in malls and cinemas

Fines:

- First fine: ₹5,000

- Repeat violations: ₹5,000 + ₹500 daily fine

Residents can report violations by calling 1916.

Why This Is Important:

- Groundwater is drying up.

- Bengaluru needs a lot of water daily, but there are fears of shortages.