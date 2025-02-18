Live
Bengaluru Announces ₹5,000 Fine for Non-Essential Water Use
Highlights
Bengaluru has introduced a ₹5,000 fine for using drinking water for non-essential purposes, such as car washing and gardening.
Bengaluru's water board has announced a ₹5,000 fine for wasting drinking water. This includes using it for car washing, gardening, fountains, and construction.
What’s Not Allowed?
- Car wash
- Gardening
- Construction or fountains
- Non-drinking purposes in malls and cinemas
Fines:
- First fine: ₹5,000
- Repeat violations: ₹5,000 + ₹500 daily fine
Residents can report violations by calling 1916.
Why This Is Important:
- Groundwater is drying up.
- Bengaluru needs a lot of water daily, but there are fears of shortages.
