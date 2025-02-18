  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Bengaluru

Bengaluru Announces ₹5,000 Fine for Non-Essential Water Use

Bengalurus Groundwater Depletes as Extraction Hits 100%
x

Bengaluru's Groundwater Depletes as Extraction Hits 100%

Highlights

Bengaluru has introduced a ₹5,000 fine for using drinking water for non-essential purposes, such as car washing and gardening.

Bengaluru's water board has announced a ₹5,000 fine for wasting drinking water. This includes using it for car washing, gardening, fountains, and construction.

What’s Not Allowed?

- Car wash

- Gardening

- Construction or fountains

- Non-drinking purposes in malls and cinemas

Fines:

- First fine: ₹5,000

- Repeat violations: ₹5,000 + ₹500 daily fine

Residents can report violations by calling 1916.

Why This Is Important:

- Groundwater is drying up.

- Bengaluru needs a lot of water daily, but there are fears of shortages.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick