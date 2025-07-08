  • Menu
Bengaluru: Are Banks, Schools Closed Tomorrow Amid Bharat Bandh: Deets Inside

Bengaluru: Are Banks, Schools Closed Tomorrow Amid Bharat Bandh: Deets Inside
Bengaluru: Are Banks, Schools Closed Tomorrow Amid Bharat Bandh: Deets Inside

Bengaluru to face disruptions on July 9 as over 25 crore workers from banking, transport, insurance, and other sectors join Bharat Bandh protesting against government labour policies.

Over 25 crore workers in banking, insurance, transport, coal, and postal sectors are striking against government labour policies.

Banking and insurance services will be hit; public transport may face delays.

Schools remain open but attendance may drop. IT firms may allow work-from-home. Minor power disruptions possible.

Strike demands: oppose new labour codes, restore old pension scheme, job security, and stop FDI in insurance.

Residents should avoid non-essential travel and use digital services.

