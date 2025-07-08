Live
- IB students in India receive International Baccalaureate results
- Building a Safety Net for Students: The Intersection of Education, Healthcare, and Financial Security
- Karnataka to Unveil Quantum Action Plan, Host Nobel Laureates at Bengaluru Summit
- K'taka Dy CM meets Union Ministers in Delhi for clearance of Kalasa-Banduri, Yettinahole projects
- Mansukh Mandaviya kicks off Weightlifting League, says ‘Mirabai Chanu is the perfect role model’
- WBSSC job case: Calcutta HC order on 'tainted' candidates challenged
- Gajraj Rao enjoys a gala as he reunites with the 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team
- Smiriti Irani on her comeback as Tulsi Virani: I am a politician, nothing can make me nervous
- Manmohan Samal re-elected as Odisha BJP president
- Bengal Police approach Calcutta HC accusing NCW of interfering in Anubrata Mondal case
Bengaluru: Are Banks, Schools Closed Tomorrow Amid Bharat Bandh: Deets Inside
Highlights
Bengaluru to face disruptions on July 9 as over 25 crore workers from banking, transport, insurance, and other sectors join Bharat Bandh protesting against government labour policies.
Over 25 crore workers in banking, insurance, transport, coal, and postal sectors are striking against government labour policies.
Banking and insurance services will be hit; public transport may face delays.
Schools remain open but attendance may drop. IT firms may allow work-from-home. Minor power disruptions possible.
Strike demands: oppose new labour codes, restore old pension scheme, job security, and stop FDI in insurance.
Residents should avoid non-essential travel and use digital services.
Next Story