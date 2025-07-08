Bengaluru: Are Banks, Schools Closed Tomorrow Amid Bharat Bandh: Deets Inside

Over 25 crore workers in banking, insurance, transport, coal, and postal sectors are striking against government labour policies.

Banking and insurance services will be hit; public transport may face delays.

Schools remain open but attendance may drop. IT firms may allow work-from-home. Minor power disruptions possible.

Strike demands: oppose new labour codes, restore old pension scheme, job security, and stop FDI in insurance.

Residents should avoid non-essential travel and use digital services.