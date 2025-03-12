Bengaluru: Auto Fares Likely to Increase Following Metro, Bus Fare Hikes

After fare hikes in Bengaluru’s Metro rail and bus services, autorickshaw fares are also expected to increase soon. The Bengaluru City District Regional Transport Authority is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the proposed revision, following requests from auto drivers' unions.

The transport department has suggested a moderate hike, with a minimum fare of Rs 40 and a per-kilometre rate of Rs 20. However, Tanveer Pasha, president of Swabhimani Chalakara Sanghatanegala Okkoota (SCSO), warned that any increase in auto fares would likely lead to a rise in ride-hailing app fares as well. A final decision on the fare revision is expected after the transport authority’s meeting.

It’s worth noting that the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had raised fares by nearly 100% on February 8 and introduced an additional 5% charge during peak hours. Just ten days later, ridership dropped to 6.3 lakh per day, as reported by BMRCL.

Additionally, in January, the Karnataka cabinet approved a 15% increase in bus fares for state-owned transport corporations, citing rising operational costs like fuel prices and staff expenses, according to Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.