Bengaluru Braces for Transport Shutdown

Bengaluru : The bustling tech hub of India, is set to witness a city-wide bandh (strike) on September 11, 2023, as various transport unions join forces to protest against what they perceive as unmet promises by the state government. The Karnataka State Private Transport Association, representing a significant portion of the city's transport network, has taken up the mantle to lead this strike.

The primary bone of contention, among the union's long list of grievances, is the exclusion of private sector participation in the state's ‘Shakti’ freebie scheme. This scheme, aimed at providing free bus travel for women throughout Karnataka, has inadvertently led to financial strains for private transport operators who have seen their revenues plummet.

Pooling their collective strength, 32 different unions have united under a common banner to exert substantial pressure on the state government to address their multifaceted concerns. The association's members have been tirelessly preparing for the impending bandh, plastering the city with posters to mobilise support and awareness.

This isn't the first time the association has taken such a drastic step. On July 27, they had called for a similar bandh, only to call it off following a series of discussions with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. However, with their demands still unmet, they have now resorted to this city-wide shutdown as a last-ditch effort to secure their interests.

For private bus owners, a pivotal demand is the inclusion of their sector within the ‘Shakti’ scheme. They contend that ferrying women passengers for free has led to financial losses, and they seek compensation as redress.

Auto drivers, too, are not sitting idly by. They are calling for a government crackdown on illegal bike taxi services, which they argue have adversely impacted their livelihoods. Simultaneously, cab drivers have requested the authorities to address the issue of 25,000 taxis that have been blacklisted.

If the bandh proceeds as planned, it will result in a near-complete halt to auto, taxi, and private bus services starting from midnight on September 10. The potential disruptions are expected to have far-reaching consequences on the daily lives of Bengaluru's residents.

As the city braces for this impending transportation standstill, the focus now shifts to the state government's response and whether a resolution can be reached before September 11 to avert what could be a significant disruption to one of India's most dynamic urban centres.