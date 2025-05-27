Bengaluru Emerges as a Global Tech Hub Among Top 12 Cities Worldwide

The city of Bengaluru is now ranked among the top 12 tech cities worldwide, alongside New York, London, and San Francisco, as per a CBRE report. It is one of the biggest tech talent hubs in Asia-Pacific, with over one million tech workers, making it a vital center for technology and innovation.

The city leads India in the number of AI specialists and is comparable to major US tech hubs. Bengaluru ranks fourth among these global cities for the percentage of working-age residents, with 75.5% of its population in this group, and has seen a rapid 2.4% growth in working-age people between 2019 and 2024.

Bengaluru’s startup ecosystem includes 28 unicorns and benefits from supportive business policies and strong educational institutions. It also hosts Global Capability Centres that supply skilled professionals in AI, data science, engineering, and product design. Tech employment grew by 12% from 2018 to 2023, reflecting global trends.

In 2024, Bengaluru attracted 140 venture capital deals totaling $3.3 billion, including 34 in AI, underscoring its position as a leader in AI innovation and investment. Low costs and a large talent pool continue to draw global investors and major tech firms.

Other Indian cities are also expanding their tech sectors. Delhi-NCR had 183 VC deals worth $1.9 billion, with 42 in AI, and hosts 15 unicorns and 16 IPOs. Mumbai recorded 167 deals valued at $4.9 billion, including 26 in AI, supported by 7 unicorns and 47 IPOs, making it a strong tech center.

Ahmedabad and Jaipur are emerging as affordable and promising tech hubs. Ahmedabad’s software, IT, and fintech industries benefit from projects like GIFT City, which is expected to employ over 20,000 people across 550 companies. Jaipur has additional benefits in comparison to Delhi-NCR due to lower costs, so it attracts startups and IT firms due to good educational institutions.

Overall, Bengaluru stands out as a global tech leader with strong growth and investment, while other Indian cities are quickly rising as important technology centers.







